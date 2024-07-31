In a startling discovery that has raised significant alarm, farmers in Shalbari village No. 2, near the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district, unearthed advanced weaponry while working on their fields.

The find, which included an AK-56 rifle and three magazines wrapped in plastic, was made while the farmers were ploughing.

The unexpected find sent amazed the residents, leading to considerable chaos and commotion among the villagers. The farmers promptly notified the authorities at the Runikhata police station. In response, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, retrieved the rusted firearms, and transported them to the police station for further examination.

In light of this discovery, the police have initiated a comprehensive investigation. Preliminary suspicions suggest that the weapons may have been buried by a former insurgent group, indicating potential links to past militant activities in the region.

Also read: Meghalaya: KSU sets 48-hour deadline for MPSC to release MCS (Prelims) exam marks