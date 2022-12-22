The Assam human rights commission (AHRC) has directed the Nagaon administration to provide a comprehensive report on the most recent eviction drive near Batadrava Than.

The AHRC has instructed Narendra Kumar Shah, the deputy commissioner of Nagaon, to submit a comprehensive report on the Batadrava eviction case by January 18.

The eviction drive has, in particular, been carried out by the Assam government on December 19 and 20.

More than 1200 bighas of land were cleared off which include areas such as Santijan Bazaar, Haidubi, Lalungaon, Jamaibasti, and Balisatra of Batadrava Mouza in the Dhing revenue circle of the Nagaon district.

The eviction drive was carried out with a large number of security personnel present at the eviction site with the aim of clearing out encroached area on government lands in four villages of the district.

The Nagaon SP informed that people in the area have been cooperative during the eviction drive with no untoward incident reported.

Over 80 per cent of the people in the area have moved out and while houses, business area, and other structures demolished, according to the Nagaon SP.

The administration had sent notices to over 1,000 families in October to who were staying on the encroached land.

In the meantime, on December 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the state's eviction drives to clear government and forest land will continue.

Sarma stated that the BJP government will continue to carry out eviction exercises and that "there is no point talking about it", when he addressed the assembly yesterday, December 21 during the Zero Hour discussion.

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