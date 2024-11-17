Assam's Inspector General of Police, Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta (IPS) has been appointed as an Honourary Fellow at the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Dr. Mahanta will contribute to the institute’s initiative - the 'Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture'.

The mission, named in honour of the eminent Assamese polymath and cultural icon Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, aims to inspire school and college students in Assam to embrace STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

Simultaneously, it also seeks to deepen their appreciation for Assamese culture, language, and literature.

The project will organise a variety of activities:

* Workshops and seminars on STEM topics to ignite curiosity and innovation among young minds.

* Cultural events and language programmes to celebrate and preserve Assamese heritage.

* Collaborative initiatives with educational institutions to bridge scientific learning and cultural understanding.

The founder of the project is Dr Naba Goswami, a doctor of extraordinary repute in the USA and the grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami and Chairman of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation. Meanwhile, Professor Uday S. Dixit, Head of the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems, serves as the principal investigator of the project.

Dr. Mahanta’s distinguished career in public service and his commitment to societal advancement make him a valuable addition to this initiative. His involvement is expected to create a profound impact, fostering a generation of students who are both scientifically adept and culturally rooted.

In order to gain more information about the 'Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture,' Dr Faladrum Sharma can be contacted at 9085709747.