An illegal band sawmill was uncovered on Monday in the Paglahat area of the Dhubri district in Assam, following which forest officials seized it in an effort to stop the illegal sawmill practices.

Based on information from a trustworthy source, a joint venture operation was carried out in the Paglahat area, under the Dhubri Forest Division's jurisdiction, and it was successful in seizing the illegal band sawmill that had been in operation for a short time.

Under the direction of Hiranya Pathak, DFO, Dhubri Division, the team was led by Safiqur Rahman, Forest Range Officer, Dhubri Check Station Cum Depo Range, and Sarat Das, Forest Range Officer, Dhubri Protection Squad Range, Dhubri, along with their staff.

The department has taken secure possession of the unlawful band sawmill that was seized together with other goods, according to officials. The owners of the illicit mills in the meantime have fled from the area.