Despite a ban, large-scale illegal coal storage has once again surfaced in Ledo under the 83 No. Margherita constituency, raising concerns over continued unlawful mining activities in the region.

Expressing strong discontent over the issue, L. Ratan Singh, General Secretary of the International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, alleged that such illegal coal operations could not thrive without the tacit support of the Assam government and Assam police.

During a return from an official assignment in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, February 2, Singh and his team observed unauthorized pathways created on railway land between Itakhola and Tirap Colliery in Ledo, facilitating the storage of illicit coal. Upon further investigation, the committee found that the coal had been extracted from banned rat-hole mines at Deep Mine and No.1 Mulung Hill. The illegal operation is allegedly spearheaded by individuals identified as Das and Rajak, who routinely store and transport coal via trucks during evening hours, he claimed.

The most alarming aspect of the situation, Singh pointed out, is that the land being used for these activities belongs to Indian Railways. Just days ago, railway police arrested five individuals from the same area, sending them to judicial custody. However, the illegal storage and trade of coal persist unabated, raising serious questions about enforcement efforts.

In light of these developments, the International Human Rights Council, Tinsukia District Committee, has urged authorities, including the Railway Police, Margherita Police, Margherita Co-District Administration, NEC CIL Margherita, and the Forest Department, to take immediate action against illegal coal operations. The committee has further warned that if swift measures are not taken, it will be compelled to approach the Gauhati High Court for legal intervention.