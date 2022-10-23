The Forest Department on October 23 seized four earth excavation power tiller machines that were allegedly illegally used by miscreants in Assam's Dhubri district.

Acting on a specific input, Shahbaz Sultan, Gauripur Forest Beat Officer along with his team conducted a search operation in the riverine in the Ghegeralga area of Alamganj under Dhubri district.

During the search, four numbers of earth excavation power tiller machines were detected.

As per Gauripur Forest Beat Officer, the earth excavation power tiller machines were illegally used, which is against government law.

Later, the power tiller machines were seized by the department of forest and taken under forest custody.

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