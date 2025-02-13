In violation of transport regulations, Bhutan-registered six-wheeler dumpers continue to operate unchecked in Assam’s Dhubri district, allegedly facilitated by a covert nexus between transport department officials and a network of mafias. These vehicles, loaded with locally sourced clay and earth, are frequently spotted plying National Highway 17 between Agomani and Chapar at high speed, raising concerns over safety and regulatory compliance.

Despite the constant movement of the district transport department’s interceptor vehicle—tasked with penalizing traffic violators—these Bhutanese dumpers continue their operations unhindered. According to sources, unscrupulous operators have been exploiting regulatory loopholes by acquiring unfit vehicles from Bhutan and registering them under Bhutanese credentials to evade local taxes and transport laws.

Allegedly, Dhubri District Transport Officer (DTO) Purabi Kalita, along with enforcement officials, has turned a blind eye to this malpractice, allowing the vehicles to operate freely in exchange for illicit gains.

Under Indian law, foreign-registered vehicles are prohibited from transporting local passengers and goods within the country unless they comply with the regulations outlined in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. These illegally operated dumpers not only evade taxation but also bypass road safety norms and insurance policies, creating a legal void in case of accidents. Sources further allege that in the event of an accident, fraudulent means are employed to replace vehicle details with those of an Indian-registered counterpart to circumvent legal consequences.

The unchecked influx of these vehicles has sparked growing concern among local residents. "These unauthorized dumpers pose a significant threat to road safety. The administration must intervene before a major disaster unfolds," said a local activist, emphasizing the urgency of stringent enforcement.

The illegal operation of Bhutan-registered vehicles is not only causing revenue losses to the government but also endangering commuters on Dhubri’s roads. Residents are urging authorities to intensify enforcement, conduct thorough inspections, and take strict action against officials allegedly complicit in this malpractice.

Despite repeated checks, no substantial action has been taken, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the transport department. Locals demand a comprehensive investigation to identify and penalize those involved, ensuring transparency and restoring law and order in the district’s transport system.