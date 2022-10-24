Amid the festive season of Diwali, in the wake of cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued “Red” and “Orange” alerts for heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam for the next two days.

Notably, heavy Rainfall activity over Assam during 24-26 October 2022.

Further heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted over Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong on October 24 to 25, 2022.

The Deep Depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 1130 hours 1ST of 23rd October over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.8°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 680 km northwest of Port Blair, 650 km south of Sagar Island and 1200 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move northwestwards during the next 6 hrs and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it would recurve and move north northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around 25th October early morning.

Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorms/Lightning/heavy to very heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over Assam during 24-26 October 2022.

On the other hand, a holiday has been declared in all educational institutions in Tripura as an advance preparation to deal with natural calamities.

As per the state government's decision, all government and private-aided schools including colleges will be closed on October 25 and 26.

At an emergency press conference in Mahakaran on October 23, Information and Culture Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed reporters that the examination scheduled during this time stands suspended.