Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government is in touch with envoys of various countries to change the perception about the Northeast as many nations issue travel advisories putting the region under "restricted" category.



He also asserted that the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur has not impacted the tourism sector in the other seven states of the Northeast.



Supporting him, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a joint press meet after inaugurating the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) here, urged the media to break the "false narrative created with bad intent".



Sarma claimed that barring a few incidents, most of the northeastern states have been free from any militancy or law and order issues.



"Assam has not witnessed any violence for the last 4-5 years. But many countries issue advisories putting the Northeast under restricted category. We are in constant touch with the embassies because perception is very important. Management of perception is an important issue for bringing foreign tourists," he told reporters.



He said the state government keeps inviting ambassadors of various countries to change their perception and the Centre is also helping a lot in this process.



"I guess it will take some more time to change the perception... Countries like US and Japan have put some kind of question mark for their citizens visiting the Northeast. So, perception management is a big issue before we can get foreign tourist footfall in the state and the region," he added.



The CM said that Assam witnessed 10 lakh tourist inflow in the last one year, including 27,700 foreigners.



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Shekhawat said, "That is another reason to hold the 12th ITM here. I have a strong belief that people coming here will write positive things after having witnessed the beauty and peace, and development work. I wish and request all the bloggers to showcase this event and write down in your platform what you have experienced here. This will help change the perception."



Sarma, when asked if unabated violence in Manipur since May 2023 is a setback for tourism in the Northeast, said, "Manipur is 800 km away from here. It will take two days to reach the exact violence site. Now, is an event in Rajasthan a setback for Haryana? Media at times do injustice to us."



He said it is important to understand the geography of the Northeast.



"We are culturally one, but are different states. People of Northeast are frustrated when you (media) try to interlink Manipur with Kaziranga," Sarma said.



He asserted that a lot of people in Assam have never travelled to Manipur in their entire lifetime.



"Linking Manipur incidents with Kaziranga and Manas National Park is an injustice to us. Incidents have taken place in Manipur. Out of eight states in the Northeast, ethnic violence has happened in one. But it has no impact on tourism of the other seven states at all," the CM stressed.



He alleged that such a negative perception is usually created by media from outside the region.



"We are completely different states although we are emotionally, geographically one. But the distance between the two states is very much," Sarma said.



On the same lines, Shekhawat said it might take more than four days to reach Manipur from some places in Arunachal Pradesh.



"We need to break the false perception. Do you see any impact of Manipur here? If not, then you should strongly show that through your media. Bring the truth before the people to break the false narrative created with bad intent," he added.



Shekhawat said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced visa relaxations for people coming to India for tourism.



"We have also announced e-visa facilities for people coming for various types of tourism. With these initiatives, I hope tourism will get a boost all across the country, especially in Northeast," he added.



He also said that infrastructure plays an important role in the growth of tourism sector and the NDA government in the last 10 years has given focus on developing the road network.



"Northeast is the most beautiful part of our country, yet it is under-explored. It is a hidden gem of India. Both international and domestic tourists get a beautiful platter of diversity in the region," Shekhawat said.



Sarma, however, said infrastructure remains a big challenge despite many projects going on.



"We have airports, but the frequency of flights is very less. We need to focus on that. In the Northeast, roads are being built to difficult destinations. It may take another 4-5 years to complete the ongoing road projects, then we will get a boost," he added.



"All eight states are collaborating very closely. Infrastructure is being developed across the region," he added.



Sarma claimed that prior to 2014, the region was politically unstable with various agitations and uncontrolled militant movements.



"Since 2014, a number peace accords have been signed, militants have laid down arms and peace has become the primary conviction for development of tourism. If there is no peace, you can't think of tourism. All peace agreements are paying rich dividends now," he stressed.



Sarma also proposed a central tourism museum in New Delhi or Guwahati, which will play a crucial role in promoting Northeast India as a distinct tourism circuit.



"In the next 10 years, we hope to ramp up the tourism sector in Assam, and take it to the level immediately after the service and agriculture sectors," he added.