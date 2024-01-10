The Income Tax Department in Guwahati once again raided several parts of the city on Wednesday.

As per sources, these raids were undertaken by the income tax department to address potential tax evasion.

According to information received the Income Tax department has launched a simultaneous raid at about 40 places in Guwahati. While raids are underway in several industries in Meghalaya as well.

Meanwhile, the IT department also raided three cement factories in Assam-Meghalaya along with the house of the owner of a cement factory.



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Earlier in December 2023, The Income Tax Department conducted raids at three places in Guwahati, which include the residences and business establishments of businessmen Kailash Kabra, Rohit Daura and Vijay Jasrasaria.

According to information received Kailash Kabra is associated with the oil industry, Vijay Jasrasaria owns a hotel business, and Rohit Daura is the proprietor of Guwahati Central.