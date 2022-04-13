On the 8th of April, Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) exported 1.5 tonnes of tender jackfruit from Bilasipara to Dubai via Guwahati, which was displayed for sale in a Dubai store.

Mrigen Swargiary, the District Agriculture Officer, remarked that the farmers were overjoyed to see their crops displayed in a Dubai supermarket, indicating that the exports will continue.

The Tender Jackfruit picture displayed in Dubai's supermarket was provided by Ravi Kumar General Manager Fair Exports (I) Pvt. Ltd. a division of Lulu Group International.

The collaborative works of administration, FPO, Agriculture Department, etc. along with constant expertise and support from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Lulu Group International officials such initiative has been marked as a great success.