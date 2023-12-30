A jail warden at Dhubri district jail has been taken into police custody for reportedly supplying marijuana and illegal contrabands to prisoners.

The arrested jail warden has been identified as Bibhajan Basumatary.

As per sources, when Basumatary attempted to trespass the gate taking advantage of his employment there, another personnel who was on duty at that time, noticed Basumatary entering the gate, caught him red-handed and discovered that he was in possession of psychotropic and illegal drugs.

Accordingly, the superintendent of Dhubri district jail, Prasanta Rajbongshi, lodged an FIR against Basumatary and handed him over to the police. The police registered a case under Dhubri PS Case No. 526/23 and produced him before the Dhubri court, which remanded him to police custody for two days.

The police seized the contraband tablets and launched an investigation into the matter. They are trying to find out the source of the drugs and the intended recipients among the inmates.

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