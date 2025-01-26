A joint operation by the police, excise department, and security forces on Republic Day resulted in the seizure of a vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of liquor. One individual was arrested during the crackdown, which was part of an extensive search conducted in multiple areas of Doomdooma.



According to officials, the vehicle was intercepted at a naka-checking point on the national highway near Borhapjan. Investigations revealed that the liquor was being transported from Kailashpur to Barekuri, allegedly for sale.



Further scrutiny uncovered that the smuggling operation utilized a luxury vehicle fitted with a fake number plate. The arrested individual reportedly admitted to being involved in the illicit transportation. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend others potentially involved.





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