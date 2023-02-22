Jorhat police on February 21 apprehended one person for allegedly carrying a decapitated head in a bag.



According to initial reports, the incident occurred in Teok, Assam's Jorhat district, at Baghmora.

The person was carrying the decapitated head in a sling bag when the Lahdoigarh police in Jorhat caught him. He has been distinguished by authorities as Lohit Gogoi.

The investigation is still in the initial stage. Neither the victim nor the body have been identified by the Jorhat police.

The police have begun an investigation into the sensational incident and trying to locate the remaining part of the body.





This is a developing story. Further details awaited.



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