A journalist associated with a social media-based news portal has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information about an exam paper leak at Jaruar Char Public High School examination centre.

The accused, identified as Raju Ahmed alias Sabur Uddin, a reporter for Janagana Barta news portal, was taken into custody by Bandihana police.

According to reports, Ahmed had allegedly circulated misinformation claiming that the general mathematics question paper had been leaked. His arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by the school authorities, leading to immediate police intervention.

Meanwhile, the Dhubri Education Department has also filed an FIR against multiple satellite media channels suspected of propagating the false claims.

Authorities have urged journalists and media professionals to verify facts before publication to prevent unnecessary panic and misinformation. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.





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