Kalapani police scored a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking with a raid in Baushkata, South Salmara-Mankachar district. The operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Pratap Das, resulted in the seizure of 576 intoxicating tablets and the arrest of two suspects.

The accused, identified as Monowar Sheikh (30) and Minaz Ali, both residents of Benger Bhita village, are currently being interrogated. Authorities are focusing on tracing the larger drug network and its supply chain.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to eradicating the drug menace in the district,” said Additional SP Pratap Das, who has been spearheading intensified anti-drug efforts since taking charge.

Local residents have lauded the police action and called for sustained efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the region. The authorities have assured that further operations will follow as part of their crackdown on illegal activities.