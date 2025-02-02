Kampa Borgoyari, Vice President of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and former Deputy Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), tendered his resignation from the party on January 2.







He formally submitted his resignation letter to the BPF leadership but refrained from disclosing the specific reasons behind his departure.





His exit has fueled speculation about a potential shift to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).



In his resignation letter addressed to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, Borgoyari stated, "I hereby tender my resignation from the Vice Presidency as well as the primary membership of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), citing my inability to actively participate in party activities. I extend my gratitude to you, all BPF leaders, and well-wishers for granting me the opportunity to serve the people for the past twenty years in various capacities. I trust that under your capable leadership, the party will continue to grow and fulfill the aspirations of the people."







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