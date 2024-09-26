The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for Kamrup District took place today under the leadership of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office in Amingaon. The meeting aimed to review the progress of various developmental schemes implemented across the district by several key departments, including Public Health Engineering, Panchayat and Rural Development, PWD, Agriculture, Irrigation, and Health.

A significant agenda item was the discussion of inter-departmental issues affecting the implementation of government schemes. District Commissioner Mishra highlighted the need for enhanced coordination among departments to ensure the effective execution of initiatives. He specifically instructed the Agriculture Department to devise a work plan aimed at boosting paddy procurement from local farmers.

The DDC also evaluated the advancement of several flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

Key officials in attendance included Kamrup District Development Commissioner Susant Kumar Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zila Parishad Siddharth Goswami, and Additional District Commissioners Pranab Dutta Goswami, Pranjit Deb, Sujata Gogoi, and Moonmi Kalita, among others. The collaborative efforts discussed in this meeting are expected to drive further development and enhance the well-being of the district’s residents.

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