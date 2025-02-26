Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the state remains a key player in India's energy sector, with vast hydrocarbon reserves and a skilled workforce and oil and gas potential extending to neighbouring regions serving as a stimulus for development.

Assam has played a pioneering role in India's oil industry with four operational refineries and a combined refining capacity of 7.45 million metric tonnes (MMT), ensuring a consistent supply of energy to fuel the nation, the chief minister said on the concluding day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit.

The march of the oil industry had gained momentum in the late 19th century and the state contains 12 per cent of the country's natural gas reserves and produces half of India's onshore natural gas, he said at the thematic session on "Unlocking Assam's Energy Potential: Building Future-Ready Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Innovation, and Investment Aligned with Global Energy Transitions".



Also Read: Assam signs Rs 2.23 lakh crore worth of MoUs; focus on MSMEs & indigenous businesses