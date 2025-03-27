After nearly three months in captivity, kidnapped businessman Prakash Bahadur Chetri was released near the India-Myanmar border on March 27.

His release brings an end to a prolonged ordeal that began with his abduction from Jagun’s 10 Mile area.

According to reports, Chhetri, the owner of a stone quarry, was kidnapped from his worksite in Jagun by suspected members of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent).

Prakash Bahadur Chetri was kidnapped on December 18, 2023, by a group of seven armed youths from a mill in Jagun.



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Authorities had long suspected ULFA (I)’s involvement in the abduction, and after months of uncertainty, the group has now reportedly set him free.

The details surrounding his release remain unclear, and security forces are closely monitoring the situation. Officials are expected to record Chhetri’s statement as investigations continue into the motive behind the abduction and whether any negotiations were involved.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, especially near sensitive border areas, where insurgent activities continue to pose a threat.