The 4th Kokrajhar Literary Festival will kick off on February 1 at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, bringing together prominent writers, intellectuals, and literary enthusiasts from around the world.

The three-day event will revolve around the theme of fostering connections across diverse cultures and promoting peace through literature. Organisers have confirmed the participation of nine international and 60 national guests, along with over 100 local attendees.

Activities planned for the festival include panel discussions, poetry readings, and live podcast sessions. The event will also shine a spotlight on the cultural heritage of the Bodo community.

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer will deliver the keynote address, marking one of the festival’s highlights. The organizers aim to use this platform to celebrate literary diversity while encouraging dialogue and collaboration.