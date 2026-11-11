The locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata–Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam on Wednesday morning after the train reportedly overshot the required speed while being received at the station.

According to the Railways, the incident occurred at around 6.54 am when Train No. 13125, travelling from Kolkata to Sairang, was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train.

"The Loco Pilot could not control the speed, resulting in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with five coaches derailed," the Railways said in a statement.

The Railways confirmed that all passengers were safe and no injuries had been reported.

Pantry car Manager says, "We were asleep around 5 am today. Everything was fine till Guwahati; the train halted there. It resumed the journey from there. The speed was good. When the train arrived at Digaru Station, it slowed down a little. When it crossed the platform at the station, a sound was heard. We don't know what that sound was. Barely a few metres ahead, I felt the engine derail. We moved for another km in that derailed state. I fell down my seat thrice. We could not open the gate. We were all anxious. After 10 minutes, the train stopped. We thanked Chhatthi, whose blessings kept us all safe; otherwise, we would have been dead...Power car and engine are completely out of order now..."

Passengers are being transported to their destinations by an alternate train, while relief and rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident.

The General Manager of the concerned railway zone, along with other officials, has proceeded to the accident site to oversee the response.

The incident disrupted train operations at Digaru, with further details awaited.