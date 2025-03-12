A three-day wildlife orientation programme for final-year students of Lakhimpur Veterinary College, Assam was successfully held for final-year students from March 7 to 9.

The programme aimed to provide hands-on experience and exposure to wildlife conservation and management for the future veterinarians.

The programme was jointly organised by Digboi Forest Division, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), State Veterinary Department, and Lakhimpur Veterinary College.

Dr. Rajib Rudra Tariang from Digboi College and wildlife rescuer Faruk Ali also imparted knowledge to the students.

The students participated in various activities, including cattle vaccination drives in fringe villages of Dihing Patkai National Park, a visit to the national park, and captive elephant camps in Digboi and Margherita.

The programme also included a snake rescue and identification session, as well as case studies on elephant rescues and treatment. These sessions were designed to equip the students with practical knowledge and skills in wildlife handling and conservation.