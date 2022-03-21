In a clash over a dispute for a piece of land between two families, a hitched lady named Sofia Khatun was supposedly hacked to death and over 10 others, counting ladies as well as children, were horrifyingly harmed within the Nagaon Itapara region on the outskirts of Nagaon town on Friday night.

Sources said that among those who were appallingly harmed were Nurjamal, Taibur Rahman, Hobibur Rahman, Rupsana Khatun, Faizun Nehar, Hafiza Khatun and four children.

All the harmed people were quickly conceded to Nagaon BP Civic hospital for treatment.

As per information, Jakir Hussain had a dispute with Abdul Salam and others over a piece of land for over a long time.

Taking after the dispute, Abdul Salam and others of the Chut Rupahi area, well prepared with sharp weapons, supposedly went on a rampage on Friday night and assaulted the family members of Jakir Hussain with sharp weapons.

As a result, Sufia Khatun, spouse of Jakir Hussain, was killed on the spot and more than 10 individuals of the same family, counting children and women, were egregiously harmed within the clash.

In the meantime, on being informed, nearby police hurried to the spot and brought the circumstance beneath control.

Hence, police arrested five ladies in association with the grim occurrence whereas their husbands were slipping away till the filing of this report.