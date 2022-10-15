Carrying on its relentless effort to curb corruption in the state, the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team caught one Lat Mandal red-handed while accepting a bribe on October 15.

The team trapped the accused Lat Mandal identified as Md Abdul Baki Seikh under Jorhat Revenue Circle after a complaint related to the processing of land-related documents.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team reached Abdul Baki’s house and arrested him red-handed while seizing incriminating documents to be processed during the investigation.

It needs mention here that on October 13, the state police in Assam’s Kokrajhar arrested one DTO identified as Sameswar Brahma Muchahary during a late-night operation and seized Rs 36 lakh cash from his residence.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “In a late night action, Sri Sameswar brahma Muchahary Age 54 yrs I/C DTO Kokrajhar BTR has been arrested by

@KokrajharP in a criminal case and during search INR 36 Lacs have been seized. Further lawful action being taken. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam @DIR_VAC_ASSAM

Assam Police has been carrying out several search operations recently in an effort to crack down on illegal transactions of funds and public money as well as arresting corrupt officials involved in bribery and corrupt activities.



In a similar operation, the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on bribery charges on October 11.

The arrested police personnel who has been identified as Dambarudhar Dutta of Silonibari Out Post was caught red-handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant.