The Assam government, under the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a hybrid meeting aimed at reviewing and strategising road safety measures. A 45-day mission-mode campaign was also launched to ensure proper implementation.

The meeting was convened by the Chief Secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) G.P. Singh, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and District Transport Officers (DTOs) of the state, with focus on addressing rising road accidents due to increasingly foggy conditions and the upcoming picnic season.

As part of the initiative, a 45-day mission-mode campaign will be launched from December 15, 2024 to January 31, 2025. The focus will be on the implementation of targeted measures to prevent road accidents, with special attention to areas prone to foggy conditions.

During the meeting, DGP GP Singh emphasised the importance of life, stating that 'every single life is invaluable'.

He further directed all concerned departments, including Transport, Excise, SDMA, PWD (NH), Police Administration, Health, and NHIDCL to work in close coordination to ensure the success of the accident prevention efforts.

Moreover, stakeholders were also directed to accord the highest priority to accident prevention and ensure seamless implementation of these measures.

Key directives issued during the meeting:

1. Comprehensive SOPs: Develop and notify Standard Operating Procedures for foggy conditions and the picnic season.

2. Portable hazard blinkers: Install at identified accident-prone zones.

3. Retro-reflective tapes: Affix on tree trunks, electric poles, and telephone poles.

4. Reflective hazard triangles: Mandate placement alongside parked vehicles in low-visibility areas by vehicle owners.

5. Weather forecast updates: Operationalise a WhatsApp channel for real-time weather forecasts.

6. Picnic spot readiness: DCs and SPs to prepare a comprehensive list of picnic spots and transit points.

7. Road conditions: NHIDCL, PWD (Roads), and PWD (NH) to improve road conditions at vulnerable sites and black spots.

8. Signage: Install appropriate signage at construction sites and lane change points.

9. Illegal liquor sales: Conduct raids at dhabas, roadside hotels, and tourist spots to curb unauthorized liquor sales.

10. Alcohol prohibition for drivers: Strict prohibition of liquor consumption for drivers transporting picnickers.

11. Breath analyser checkpoints: Deploy checkpoints at picnic spots, hotels, and identified locations.

12. Emergency medical services: Position ambulances and medical teams at strategic points for immediate response.