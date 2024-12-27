Political leaders across Assam mourned the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday, hailing him as a statesman who combined humility with transformative leadership. Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation, passed away at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep sorrow over Singh’s demise, highlighting his contributions to India’s economic standing on the global stage. “His gentleness, decency, and his role in strengthening the Indian economy will always be remembered. May his soul find eternal peace,” Acharya said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had worked closely with Singh during his tenure as a Congress minister, shared a heartfelt tribute. Reflecting on his long association with the former PM, Sarma wrote on X, “Dr Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power. In all my interactions with him, his simplicity and decency combined with his intellectual prowess always stood out.”

Sarma also credited Singh for his pivotal role in shaping India’s free-market economy and ending decades of socialist policies.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acknowledged Singh’s contributions to India’s economic resurgence during challenging times. “He embodied humility and scholarship, leaving an indelible mark on India’s progress. His passing creates a significant void in the nation’s political sphere,” Sonowal said.

The Assam Congress called Singh a visionary leader and renowned economist whose integrity and dedication to public service continue to inspire. “India has lost one of its finest sons. His contributions to the nation’s progress will forever be remembered,” the party stated.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including BJP, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad, praised Singh’s transformative policies. The BJP’s Assam unit lauded him for abolishing the license raj and liberalizing the economy, which they described as a turning point for India’s growth.

Manmohan Singh represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, and his contributions remain deeply cherished by the state’s leaders and citizens alike. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics and economic leadership.