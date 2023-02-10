Local villagers in the Ghiladhari region near Dalgaon on February 10 rescued two local deer, said a forest official said.

Upon receiving the information, when forest officials finally arrived at the spot, they transported the saved deer to Orang National Park.

The two deer from the Orang National Park managed to get away in some way and got lost in the adjacent neighbourhoods.

The deer were discovered by the townspeople, who then saved them and sent them to the forest service to be returned to the Orang National Park.

“We went there right away and saved the deer. After giving the deer the necessary care, we'll release them," explained the forest authority.

According to a senior member of the forest department, a Royal Bengal tiger's body was discovered last week close to the Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park.

Officials from the forest claim that the Royal Bengal tiger passed just a few days ago as a result of problems associated to aging.

The higher authorities were quickly alerted by the forest workers.

The carcass was disposed of in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA's) regulations, he added.

According to a National Tiger Conservation Authority report from the previous year, Assam ranked fourth in terms of recorded tiger fatalities since 2012.