A dead baby wild elephant was found in Hatikhali Shalbari near the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border. A group of youth found the dead baby elephant in a waterlogged forest area on Monday.

The cause of the death of the elephant remains a mystery. Meanwhile, locals filed major complaints regarding the incident as reluctance to bury the dead elephant 24 hours after receiving the news has been reported.

It is worthy to note that the Hatikhali Block Forest Office is just 1 km away from the spot but forest officers have reached the place today afternoon.