In a determined effort to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has spearheaded a relentless campaign against the influence of money power and inducements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The result: a monumental surge in seizures, crossing the remarkable milestone of Rs. 9,000 crores including rs 210 crore from Assam.

Since March 1, enforcement agencies under the vigilant eye of the Election Commission have orchestrated intelligence-based coordinated actions, leveraging real-time monitoring enabled by the Electoral Seizure Monitoring System (ESMS). This meticulous approach has yielded unprecedented results, with seizures encompassing a diverse range of illicit items, including drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies, and cash.

Of particular concern to the Commission has been the rampant proliferation of narcotics and psychotropic substances, which not only distort the electoral process but also pose a grave threat to the nation's youth. Analysis reveals a disturbing trend wherein states and union territories previously identified as transit zones have evolved into hotspots of drug consumption.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, has spearheaded a series of strategic meetings with key stakeholders, including the Directorate General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Emphasizing the importance of precise intelligence-driven collaboration, the Commission has called for proactive measures to dismantle the nexus between dirty money from the drug trade and electoral campaigns.

The magnitude of the seizures, totaling Rs. 8,889 crores, underscores the Commission's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process. By curbing the flow of illicit funds and inducements, the Commission aims to preserve the integrity of democracy and secure the future of the nation.