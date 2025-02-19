Assam Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, on February 19, chaired a DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting in Barpeta.

The DC, Barpeta, CEO, Zilla Parishad, DDC, ADC, Assistant Commissioners, and HoDs of all line departments attended the meeting. Representatives from each department showed presentations highlighting schemes, programmes, and progress under their respective departments.

The MP heard the status reports, provided counsel, and encouraged the HoDs to expedite the work allotted to them. A continuation of the DISHA meeting will be held on March 1 next.

Rohan Kumar Jha, the DC of Barpeta, highlighted DISHA's usefulness in improving governance at the district level. DISHA is a government initiative to strengthen the coordination between elected representatives and local governments.

The goal is to ensure that development happens efficiently and on time.

"DISHA will surely strengthen collaborative efforts in governance," DC Jha stressed at the onset of the meeting.

The last DISHA meeting in the Barpeta district was held in November 2023.