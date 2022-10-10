The District Magistrate, Tinsukia ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the Sengapathar under Tongona police station in which Vinod Maran, a drug peddler was shot dead by a CIJW team on October 9.

Notably, Monjit Borkakoti, ACS, Addl. District Magistrate, Tinsukia has been entrusted with the investigation.

Earlier on October 9, a suspected drug peddler named Vinod Maran was shot dead by police at Chengapathar in the Tinsukia district.

It is to be mentioned here that the alleged drug peddler Vinod Maran was killed in police firing in a joint operation by Tinsukia and Tongna police.

On the other hand, three people are being questioned by the police on suspicion of the illegal trade of drugs.

Besides this, Police have also recovered some objectionable material and a mobile phone.

As per the order from the Office of the Tinsukia District Magistrate, it states- "It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that, as per information received by Officer In-charge Tongona PS on 09/10/2022 at around 01:00 PM, a drug-related dealing was going on in the house of one Madhurjya Gohain of Sengapathar under Tongona PS. Accordingly, OC Tongona PS along with his CIJW team moved immediately and reached the house of Madhurjya Gohain and tried to apprehend them but they tried to flee at that time CIJW team fired upon the suspected peddlers and hit one suspected peddler namely Binod Moran aged 36 yrs, S/o Phulen Moran, R/o Ubon gaon, PS- Kakopathar. Out of the total 6(six) suspected peddlers who were involved in the dealing, 1 managed to flee, 1 was shot and four others were apprehended by police and the injured Binod Moran was immediately taken to Kakopathar FRU where he was declared brought dead."

Further, with an enquiry into the incident, a report on the same has to be submitted within 07 days.