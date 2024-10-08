In an operation against drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) and Boko police seized 301 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth approximately ₹2 million, on Sunday. The drugs were recovered from 220 containers and a soap case in a rented house located in Boko Borpara.

The main accused, Hamid Ali, has been arrested. His residence is situated in Tamuldi, where further investigations are ongoing. This operation follows a series of successful drug seizures by Assam police in recent days.

On October 7, Assam police seized illegal drugs valued at ₹3 crores, apprehending two individuals in connection with the case. Acting on credible intelligence, the Karbi Anglong police seized 1.5 kg of illegal drugs in the district, further demonstrating the state's commitment to combating the drug menace.

Earlier this week, two separate raids conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence department and local police in the Karimganj area also resulted in significant drug seizures. In Mubarakpur, authorities apprehended a trafficker and confiscated illegal drugs valued at several crore rupees.

Also Read: Assam police seize drugs worth over Rs 8 crore in major anti-narcotics operations across the state