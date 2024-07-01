In a significant operation against drug trafficking, the Dhubri Police successfully intercepted and arrested a notorious drug peddler along with 6,000 Yaba tablets, a potent narcotic drug, on Monday at Chagolia in Dhubri district.

Acting on credible information and under the guidance of Inspector Ratul Haloi, CI Golakganj, the police team managed to seize a large quantity of narcotic drugs at Dhruba Parking in Chagolia from the possession of Md. Nur Hussain Sheikh (58) son of Late Kalu Sheikh residence of village Chagolia Part II, under Golakganj, Dhubri District, Assam.

The operation was spearheaded by SI (P) Arup Jyoti Ray, IC Halakura, and SI (P) Mehbub Ali, IC Chotoguma, alongside their police team. During the operation, they recovered 6,000 Yaba tablets, a potent narcotic drug, concealed in a plastic bag. The contraband was seized from Md. Nur Hussain Sheikh in the presence of local witnesses, as confirmed by SI Hirak Jyoti Das.



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Inspector Ratul Haloi expressed that this seizure is a crucial step in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region. The police team’s swift action prevented a large quantity of harmful drugs from reaching the community.

The arrested individual is currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to identify the supply chain and other potential collaborators involved in this illegal activity.

The successful interception and seizure have been praised by local residents, who have been concerned about the rising drug menace in the area. Authorities have assured the public that they are committed to maintaining strict vigilance and continuing efforts to eradicate narcotic trade in the district.