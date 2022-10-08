In a hair raising incident reported from Assam’s Cachar district, a 26-year-old man has been arrested by police for allegedly abducting, raping and attempting to murder a minor girl whom he claimed was his ‘girlfriend’. The man was arrested after the girl’s family filed a complaint with the police.

As per reports, the man, identified as Sanju Teli, was allegedly upset and enraged after seeing his ‘girlfriend’ visiting a Durga puja pandal with someone else on October 3. The man was arrested on October 6 and produced before the district court on October 7.

The girl’s family alleged that the youth attempted to slit her throat, packed her in a bag and dumped her in a forest in Cachar’s Borkhola, Mainanagar Tea Estate.

Somehow, the girl survived the assault, freed herself, and walked back home in a serious condition. The girl was then rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital where she is battling for her life.

The girl’s family in their FIR mentioned that she went to a Durga puja pandal on October 3 but didn’t return home then after. The girl’s family complained to the cops on October 4 and the same day, the girl returned back home. Seeing her condition, the family members rushed her to the Silchar Medical Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sanju Teli was an active member of the Assam Wage Workers Union. Sanju Teli is currently suspended from the post of member of the Assam Wage Workers Union. Addressing a press conference at The Fashion Building in Silchar on October 7, the Assam Wage Workers Union said that they would bear the expenses of the girl's treatment and demanded appropriate punishment for Sanju Teli.