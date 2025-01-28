A man identified as Monuj Kumar has been arrested by the Lekhapani Police for allegedly murdering his father-in-law, Chinaki Barek.

The incident reportedly occurred following a heated verbal exchange between the two.

According to the police, the argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Kumar attacked and killed Barek.

The accused is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation by the authorities.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, and further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the circumstances leading to the tragic event.



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