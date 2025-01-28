Chandmari police have arrested Abdul Rashid Ahmed, a suspected cyber criminal, from Nunmati Nijapar. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in tackling cyber fraud in the region.

During the operation, police seized several ATM cards, bank accounts linked to multiple banks, and numerous account opening forms. Officials believe Ahmed is part of a larger cyber-criminal network that targets unsuspecting victims.

Investigations have revealed that the group frequently collaborates with cyber criminals from outside the state. Police have also uncovered a fraudulent tactic where the group leaves fake helpline numbers in ATM kiosks to lure victims.

Using these helpline numbers, the gang has allegedly siphoned off lakhs of rupees by deceiving people across the region. Efforts are underway to identify other members of the cyber ring and trace their operations.

The Chandmari police have urged the public to remain cautious and report suspicious activity involving financial fraud.