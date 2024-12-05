In a significant breakthrough, a team of Gauripur Police under Dhubri district apprehended a youth from Tamil Nadu in connection with a POCSO case for allegedly sharing and uploading objectionable content on social media platforms.

The youth, identified as Biki Mondal, son of Kaliya Mondal, was arrested from Addakurukki in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. The case, registered as Gauripur PS Case No. 360/24, falls under Sections 351(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 14 and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Mondal, a resident of Oxiguri village under Bijni police station in Chirang district, Assam, was allegedly in a relationship with a minor girl from Gauripur in Dhubri district. When the girl’s family opposed the relationship and refused to allow their marriage, Mondal returned to his hometown with his parents.

It is alleged that Mondal retaliated by creating a fake Facebook account in the minor’s name and uploading objectionable photographs of her online. Upon discovering the posts, the victim’s family lodged an FIR at Gauripur police station. The investigation led the police to Tamil Nadu, where Mondal was employed as a laborer in a tiles company.

Following his arrest, Mondal was brought back to Gauripur and presented before the Dhubri court on Thursday. He has been sent to district jail, while investigations continue. This case highlights the serious implications of cybercrime and its intersection with child safety laws under the POCSO Act.