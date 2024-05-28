A 30-year-old man from Gossaigaon, Assam, identified as Kiranjan Narzary, has been reported missing in another state, sparking concerns among his family and community members. Kiranjan, who was returning home after working in Kerala, went missing at Itaroad in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The incident occurred around 10 pm last Sunday at the Itaroad Raipur bus stand, where Kiranjan was last seen. According to reports, he was accompanied by two friends during his journey back home.

It has been revealed that Kiranjan was suffering from typhoid at the time of his disappearance, adding to the urgency of locating him. His sudden disappearance has caused distress and commotion within his family, particularly affecting his two children and other relatives.

In light of the situation, Kiranjan's family has made a heartfelt appeal for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and contact them at the provided phone number: 9678462903. They are anxiously awaiting any news that could lead to his safe return.