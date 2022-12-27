A 26-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly killing his roommate after an altercation broke out between them in Southwest Delhi, police said on December 26.

As per police, the accused -- identified as Binay Lama, a resident of the Tinsukia district of Assam -- was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

On December 12, one Resham Kumar (22) was declared as brought dead by the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital. During enquiry, it was revealed that abrasion wounds were there on his face and neck.

The police further said that the most-mortem revealed the cause of the death as ''asphyxia consequent upon manual throttling and smothering.

Following the development, a murder case was registered at the Kishangarh police station.

While investigating the matter, one suspect, Binay Lama, was identified and soon a team was sent to Tinsukia, Assam and he was arrested from Hawai Pather, Lekhapani there.

The investigation into the matter further revealed that one Sunder Sharma, Kumar, and accused Lama were living together at a rented house in Kishangarh there.

''Lama used to work as a housekeeping in Chennai. He came to Delhi on December 6 in search of a job. Here, he came in contact with Resham Kumar and was residing with the victim for the last three-four days. An altercation broke out between them and he (Lama) under the influence of liquor killed Kumar,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C was quoted as saying by media.

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