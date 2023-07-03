In yet another gruesome murder, a man was allegedly killed by his friend over money in Jogighopa of Assam.

The accused Shahinoor Islam allegedly murdered his friend Naushad Ali on June 30 after they went out together.

As per the information received, both friends had gone out to buy a car on Friday.

However, Naushad Ali was reported missing when he did not return from that day. Apart from this, the alleged Sahinur was nowhere to be found.

The body of Naushad Ali then surfaced on Saturday, July 1.

The body was found near the bridge over the Ai River at Borghola Kahibari in Bongaigaon.

It has come to light that Sahinur fled the scene of the crime after committing the murder.

However, the Jogighopa police managed to arrest Sahinur.

On the other hand, a protest has erupted in Boalimari Pt I in Boitamari demanding the execution of the killer.

Moreover, protestors have blocked the route that connects Jogighopa.

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