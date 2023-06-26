In a horrific incident, as many as nine people sustained severe injuries after a four-wheeler car driven by a man ran over them in Juria under the Nagaon district of Assam on June 26.



The incident took place in Batamari village in Juria.



As per sources, a man identified as Moinul ran his car over the locals after engaging in a minor conflict.



In the incident, as many as nine people sustained serious injuries of which seven were immediately shifted to Nagaon Hospital in critical condition for better treatment while the other two are currently undergoing treatment at Dagaon Primary Health Centre.



Upon receiving information, police officials rushed to the scene and arrested Moinul.

