One person was injured after some unidentified miscreants opened fire at him in Assam's Jorhat district on November 26.

The incident took place at AT Road in Assam's Jorhat on the evening on November 26 triggering panic in the area.

Upon receiving the information of the same, a team of police reached the spot and apprehended two miscreants. However, one accused managed to flee and was still on the run.

The police have also recovered the weapon from the crime scene.

As per reports, the miscreants had come with the aim to rob a business establishment.

The injured person is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.