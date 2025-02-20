The Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, has convicted Jadab Baruah under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with Mikirbheta PS Case No. 43/2020.

The court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for life, meaning imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, along with a fine of Rs. 20,000.

The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Smt. N. A. Ahmed, Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, in POCSO Case No. 41 of the calendar year 2020.



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The sentencing order directs the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, to take the convict into custody and ensure the execution of the sentence as per the law.

This ruling marks a strong stance by the judiciary in cases related to crimes against children, reinforcing the commitment to strict legal action against offenders under the POCSO Act.