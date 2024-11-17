A heated argument between four individuals traveling in a vehicle from Digboi to Nazirating culminated in gunfire, leaving one man critically injured.





The altercation erupted while the vehicle was in motion, escalating into a scene of chaos that ended with Hemanta Saikia, identified as the victim, suffering a gunshot wound. In a further disturbing revelation, Saikia's body also bore a deep machete wound, indicating a violent physical struggle beyond the shooting itself.



According to initial reports from police sources, a .22 caliber pistol was used in the incident, though further details remain under wraps as investigations proceed. The incident, cloaked in mystery, has sparked concern and speculation in the community. Authorities have intensified their efforts to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the attack.



Saikia, grievously wounded, was rushed to Aditya Nursing Home in Dibrugarh, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Medical professionals are monitoring his condition closely, as his injuries are severe and potentially life-threatening.



Compounding the shock and urgency of the situation, the three other individuals involved in the dispute have reportedly absconded. Police have launched a manhunt to locate these individuals.