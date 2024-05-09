In a tragic turn of events, the body of Dulen Gohai, a man hailing from Dimau Nitaipukhuri, who embarked on a journey to Chennai in search of employment was discovered near a station in Andhra Pradesh. The distressing news has left the family of Dulen Gohai shattered particularly his two children and wife as they grapple with the sudden loss of their sole breadwinner.

The somber revelation came to light when authorities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, confirmed the discovery of Dulen Gohai's body at The Pendurathi police station. The circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear, intensifying the anguish of his grieving family.

Dulen Gohai's quest for livelihood took a tragic turn as he failed to reach his intended destination in Chennai. Instead, his lifeless body was found in a distant location, casting a pall of sorrow over his hometown in Dimau.

The devastating loss of Dulen Gohai has not only robbed his family of a beloved husband and father but has also underscored the harsh realities faced by many from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who seek opportunities far from home.