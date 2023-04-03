A massive fire broke out on the laboratory floor of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on April 3.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known and so far no casualties have been reported.

Fire tenders have arrived at the spot to douse the fire.

The fire triggered panic among the patients and attendants at the hospital.

''There is no casualty in the fire incident and all patients nearby rooms have been evacuated immediately,'' said the GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said.

''We have doubted that an electric short circuit is the cause of the fire. The Fire broke out in a laboratory room due to which some medical equipments were damaged. We conduct a probe into it,'' Sarma added.

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