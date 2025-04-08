A major fire broke out in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati on April 8, triggering widespread panic among residents and causing extensive property damage.

The blaze, which erupted under yet-to-be-confirmed circumstances, has already led to the explosion of at least five LPG cylinders, severely escalating the situation.

Emergency services responded promptly, with four fire tenders currently deployed in a strenuous effort to bring the fire under control. Despite their efforts, the flames continue to rage, leaving the area engulfed in thick smoke and chaos.

The fire has ravaged multiple residential structures, including both owned and rented properties belonging to local residents Giasuddin Ahmed and Hafizur Rahman. Alongside the destruction of homes, three motorcycles were completely gutted, and household items worth several lakhs of rupees have been destroyed.

While no official confirmation has been given regarding the cause of the incident, preliminary assessments suggest a potential short circuit as the possible origin. The atmosphere in the area remains tense as firefighting operations persist into the evening.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from the affected zone to ensure safety and facilitate unhindered emergency response efforts.