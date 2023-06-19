An 11-member medical team was rescued from a Brahmaputra sandbar in Assam's Dibrugarh.

The crew was safely returned to Dibrugarh by NDRF and SDRF personnel.

The team of physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, and other personnel had travelled to 'Charkholia Sapori' (sandbar) around five days earlier to provide medical aid to approximately 1,000 individuals.

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The boat transporting them got lost on the way back on Saturday evening and spent the night at another'sapori' in the middle of the river, according to authorities.

"Last night, they contacted the district administration." "On Sunday, rescue teams were dispatched, and they have now been safely returned," one of the authorities stated.

According to the officials, all of the medical team members are in good health.

