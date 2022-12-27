The Regional Meteorological Centre on December 26 said that in the upcoming 24 hours, Arunachal Pradesh will witness snowfall while Assam will witness hailstorms in a few locations.

''Light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours,'' a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The bulletin further said that a few places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh may receive hailstorms during the period.

Besides this, it further said that the mercury is likely to dip across the region, with the minimum temperature in Aizawl likely to be 7.1 degrees Celsius and that in Imphal likely to be 7.7 degrees Celsius.

''Guwahati and Agartala will be the warmest cities in the region with temperatures like to be 29.1 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively,'' it added.

Meanwhile, the severe torture of winter season hit Moran in the Dibrugarh district as temperatures plummeted further after a late evening hailstorm whitewashing the green expanse of Upper Assam.

Fresh pictures of roads covered in white after a hailstorm lashed parts of the Dibrugarh district on December 26 are going viral on social media.

As ice accumulated on the bus highway, disrupting traffic, it turned many acres of cultivated land, as well as the roads, into a carpet of white. The thick layer of ice on the road slowed traffic, and many people flocked to the streets to take in the white natural beauty.

The temperature dropped even further, with the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting more rain in northeastern states.

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